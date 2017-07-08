Governor Wike swears in new permanent secretaries

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has advised newly appointed permanent secretaries to work with his administration to deliver key projects and programmes to improve the living condition of the people.

Performing the swearing-in of newly appointed permanent secretaries at the Government House Port Harcourt on Saturday, Governor Wike urged them to use their offices to make a positive impact on the state.

He said: “Use this opportunity to make a mark. Ensure you move the ministry you are posted to forward. If you work well, you will be appreciated.

“When you get an appointment, it is for you to serve the state. Render meaningful service. You are not appointed to make money”.

The governor said that with the appointment of additional 17 permanent secretaries, the development of the state will be consolidated.

“With the appointment of these permanent secretaries, we will continue to develop the state at a faster pace”, he said.

The governor noted that his administration has ensured the needed spread in the appointment of permanent secretaries, pointing out that only Tai Local Government Area is without a permanent secretary.

He informed that he will in due course appoint a permanent secretary from Tai Local Government Area to ensure that every local government area has at least one permanent secretary.

The newly appointed New Permanent Secretaries are; Afoma Jonathan, Nnamdi Okpu, Kindness Egbelu, Ene Secondus,

Richard Hart, Jim Brown, Titilola Cline, and

Livinus Agbovu.

Others include Sunday Biranee,

Keenam Barinuah, Daniel Ogbumgbada,

Samuel Egumah, Samuel Deresoma,

Jubobaraye Kio, Ibiwari Clapton-Ogolo,

Sunny Okere and Chidi Adiele.

Simeon Nwakaudu,

Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor,

Electronic Media.

8th July, 2017.