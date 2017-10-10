Governor Wike swears in Degema LGA Caretaker Committee Chairman 

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has sworn in Mrs Okorite Carrie Adiele as the Caretaker Committee Chairman of Degema Local Government Area.

Performing the swearing-in at the Government House Port Harcourt on Tuesday , Governor Wike charged the new council chairman to prioritise the payment of salaries.

He said: “As you resume office, the payment of salaries should be the first function that you should perform. All through your stay in the council, ensure regular payment of salaries “.

The governor said that the Caretaker Committee Chairman would be sanctioned if she fails to pay workers salaries at any given time.

He directed the Degema Local Government Area Caretaker Committee Chairman to partner with the Chairmen of Asari-Toru and Akuku-Toru Local Government Areas to improve security along the Emohua-kalabari route.

Governor Wike advised the Council Chief to ensure political harmony in the area by carrying all groups along in all programmes. He added that she is expected to create empowerment opportunities for different cadre of people.

While congratulating her for the appointment, Governor Wike charged her to live up expectations as a political head.

In an interview, the new Caretaker Committee Chairman of Degema Local Government Area, Mrs Okorite Carrie Adiele assured that she will ensure the regular payment of salaries.

She added that she will unite all aggrieved political groups in the area, with the aim of developing a peaceful local government area.

He said: “Salaries will be paid and security ensured. As a woman, the youth

and the elderly. That is my aim.”

Simeon Nwakaudu,

Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media .