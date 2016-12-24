Governor Wike sues for peace amongst Okrika Chiefs

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has appealed for peace among the Traditional Rulers and Chiefs of Okrika.

Governor Wike stated this at the unveiling of monument and banquet of the legend , King Ibanichuka( ADO VI) Amanyanabo of Okrika between 1816-1896, the last of Okrika’s sovereign rulers.

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Engr Chukwuemeka Woke, the governor urged the Okrika Chiefs to resolve their differences, so that they can take their rightful place in the state.

Governor Wike also said that his administration believes that the role of the traditional institution cannot be over emphasized when it comes to governance.

He said: “Permit me to join the Chairman of the Rivers State Traditional Rulers Council to make an appeal for peace. I am here to say that the Rivers State Traditional Council is missing its very important branch.

“Whatever is the disagreement, please work towards making peace, so that this Kingdom gets a representative in the Rivers State Traditional Rulers Council .

“The role of traditional rulers in the promotion of good governance cannot be over-emphasised. Therefore, the present administration will continue to promote a robust relationship with traditional rulers.”

On the achievements of King Ibanichuka the sixth, Governor Wike said practically all that was said about King Ibanichuka is what his administration is doing by providing amenities, facilitating commerce, and protecting the integrity of the kingdoms.

He said: “So it is in the understanding of this, that the present administration enjoys a robust relationship with the Rivers State Traditional Council, we have provided every logistic support that is required to ensure the full functioning of the council”.

The occasion was attended by Traditional Rulers from different parts of the state. The Chairman of the Rivers State Traditional Council, King Dandeson Jaja, the Amanyanabo of Opobo also sued for peace amongst the Okrika Chiefs.

Simeon Nwakaudu,

Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor,

Electronic Media.

24th December, 2016.