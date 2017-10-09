Governor Wike says politics by the Police High Command is distorting Rivers Security Architecture 

Monday , 9 October 2017
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike (m) , Deputy Governor Ipalibo Harry Banigo (r) and Team Leader and Secretary of the National Defence College, Air Vice Marshal Shafi Kudo during a courtesy visit by Course Participants of the National Defence College Study Tour to Rivers State at the Government House Port Harcourt on Monday

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has decried the politicization  of security in the state by the Police High Command, saying that it is negatively  affecting the state’s  security architecture.
Speaking during a courtesy visit by  Course Participants of the National Defence College Study Tour to Rivers State at the Government House Port Harcourt on Monday, Governor Wike said that the state is suffering certain avoidable  security infractions because of the politics introduced in security management.
Governor Wike commiserated  with the families  of the deceased in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, saying  that the administration  will continue  to strengthen  security, despite the acts by the Special Anti-robbery Squad to sabotage  the state security architecture.
He said: “We had a security  incident, I expected the State Commissioner of Police to be here to brief me and for us to plan to forestall a recurrence, but he will not come. He may brief me over  the telephone “.
The governor  reiterated that the State Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) Commander, Mr Akin Fakorede was specifically  positioned in the state by the Police High Command to disorganise the State Security Architecture.
He informed that the same Rivers SARS Commander who was indicted by the INEC Official Election Report as being involved in the repeated rigging of elections, has been left in the state to continue to wreak havoc on the security architecture.
“We wrote to the Inspector General of Police to transfer  those who sabotage  our security  out of the State, but he chose to leave them. Instead, the security  saboteurs are busy participating in kidnapping and armed robbery with the use of SARS platform.
“Everyday people are crying on radio about their experiences with SARs,  yet the Police High Command has refused to act”, he said.
He stated that certain official Federal Policies and decisions also negatively affect security in the Niger Delta.
According to the governor, the Niger Delta is considered safe for the drilling of oil, but not safe for the international  oil companies to have their head offices.
He stated that his administration has invested in youth development and empowerment  in order to improve the security situation of the state.
In his remarks, the Team Leader and Secretary of the National Defence College, Air Vice Marshal Shafi Kudo said that the theme  of the study tour is: “Youth Empowerment and National Security: Issues and Prospects.”
He lauded the governor for his achievements, noting that his projects have transformed the landscape  of Rivers State.
He said: “We are aware that you have turned the state into a construction site.  Rivers State has been transformed”.
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike (r) receiving a souvenir from the Team Leader and Secretary of the National Defence College, Air Vice Marshal Shafi Kudo during a courtesy visit by Course Participants of the National Defence College Study Tour to Rivers State at the Government House Port Harcourt on Monday
