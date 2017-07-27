Governor Wike receives Acting President Yemi Osinbajo in Port Harcourt

Thursday , 27 July 2017
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike on Thursday  received Acting President Yemi Osinbajo  at the Port Harcourt International Airport. 

The Acting President  is in  Rivers State  to commission State Government  Projects and a Fertiliser Plant in Eleme. 

The Acting President alongside RiversState Governor inspected a guard of honour mounted by the  military. 

Simeon Nwakaudu,
Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media. 
27th July, 2017.

