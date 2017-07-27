Governor Wike receives Acting President Yemi Osinbajo in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike on Thursday received Acting President Yemi Osinbajo at the Port Harcourt International Airport.

The Acting President is in Rivers State to commission State Government Projects and a Fertiliser Plant in Eleme.

The Acting President alongside RiversState Governor inspected a guard of honour mounted by the military.

Simeon Nwakaudu,

Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media.

27th July, 2017.