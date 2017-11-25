Governor Wike preaches healthy political relationship 

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has stated that despite political differences, key political leaders of the state still maintain a healthy relationship.

Speaking during the burial of Late Pa Albert Mene, Derek Mene the Father of the Executive Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) on Saturday in Khana Local Government Area , Governor Wike said friendship endures over all other considerations.

He said: “We are still friends despite our political differences. Derek Mene is my friend even though we disagree to agree”.

The governor described the burial of Late Pa Albert Mene as a celebration of life, noting that he lived a worthy life that left lasting legacy.

He said: “This is a celebration of life. For a man to beget a child like the Executive Director of Finance at the NDDC is not easy. I pray that God should continue to bless the family “.

Governor Wike appealed to leaders of the state to always place Rivers State first, irrespective of their political inclination.

Senator Representing Rivers South-East Senatorial District, Senator Magnus Abe said all leaders should work hard to improve the living condition of the people

The Federal Lawmaker urged parents to train their kids to be self reliant . He said proper training of children will help stabilise the country.

Dignitaries at the burial include, Representative of the Senate President, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, Chairman of NDDC, Senator Ndoma Egba, Umana Okon Umana , Managing Director, Oil and Gas Free Zone Authority, Security and Religious leaders.

Simeon Nwakaudu,

Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor,

Electronic Media.