Governor Wike lauds NTA’s Professionalism

Rivers State Governor , Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has commended the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) for exhibiting high sense of professionalism, despite the challenge of political interference.

Speaking when he granted audience to the Director General of NTA, Mallam Yakubu Ibn Mohammed, Governor Wike said that NTA Port Harcourt Zonal Network Centre has helped in propagating the ideals of his administration.

He said that though the NTA has limitations of political control, they have worked within accepted norms in their coverage of events.

The governor noted that his administration will always partner with the NTA to ensure the disemination of information on the activities of the state government.

He said: “I commend the NTA for working within acceptable professional standards in their disemination of information.

“The Rivers State Government will partner with the NTA to diseminate information on her achievements.”

Earlier, the Director General of the NTA, Mallam Yakubu Ibn Mohammed commended the Rivers State Government for the regular support granted NTA Port Harcourt Zonal Centre.

He urged the State Governmemt to sustain the support to enable NTA Port Harcourt Zonal Network Centre serve the state better.

Simeon Nwakaudu,

Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media.

28th July, 2017.