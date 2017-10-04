Wednesday , 4 October 2017
Home / featured post / Governor Wike inaugurates LOC for the 2018 African Wrestling Championship 
Picture 1: R-L: Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, Commissioner of Sports, Boma Iyaye, President of Nigeria Wrestling Federation, Mr Daniel Igali, President of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, Mr Honour Sirawo and State Commissioner of Information, Mr Emma Okah during the inauguration of Local Organising Committee for the 2018 African Wrestling Championship by the governor at the Government House Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

Governor Wike inaugurates LOC for the 2018 African Wrestling Championship 

October 4, 2017 featured post, News 7 Views

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has inaugurated the Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the 2018 African Wrestling Championship, which will hold in Port Harcourt next February.
Inaugurating the committee at the Government House, Port Harcourt on Wednesday, Governor Wike charged members to organise a world class event.
He said: “This competition is important to Rivers State.  Give it all it takes. I urge you to start working immediately.
“Make sure that all the requirements are put in place for the championship.  I will personally  work to ensure that we have other sponsors for the event “.
The governor explained that the African Wrestling Championship will be given top priority  in the coming four months, as it will effectively  showcase Nigeria and Rivers State.
He urged the committee to work directly with security  agencies to ensure that there is no security  breach during the African Wrestling Championship.
Governor Wike specifically  charged  the Vice Chairman of the Local Organising Committee and President of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation, Mr Daniel Igali to bring his experience and expertise to the table for the success  of the event.
Responding on behalf of the committee, Rivers State Commissioner of Sports, Mr Boma Iyaye assured the governor that the committee  will deliver  on its mandate.
He said that the committee will conduct a hitch-free African Wrestling Championship that everyone will be proud of.
The following are members of the Local Organising Committee inaugurated by Governor Wike:
Boma Iyaye – Commissioner of Sports (Chairman),Daniel Igali – President Nigeria Wrestling Federation (Vice Chairman)
,Stephen Adue – Director (Admin), Ministry of Sports (Secretary),Barrister Emma Okah – Commissioner of Information (Member)
,Professor Princewill Chike – Commissioner of Health (Member) and Mrs Tonye Briggs Onyide – Commissioner of Culture (Member)
Others are: Mr Honour Sirawoo – President SWAN (Member), Representative of Federal Minister of Sports,Commissioner of Police/Rep member,Chief Jackson Bidei – (Representative of Nigeria Wrestling Federation),J.J Kio – Member,Ambassador Koko – Chief of Protocol/Senior special assistant and Falilat Ogunkoya – Nigeria Olympic Committee.
Members of the Local Organising Committee for the 2018 African Wrestling Championship
AmarSim Associations Development Consultants

Check Also

Boko Haram suspect held in Ondo confesses to killing two in one week

A suspected Boko Haram insurgent, Bashir Mohammed, who was arrested last weekend in Isua-Akoko in …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© 2017 ScanNews Nigeria. All Rights Reserved