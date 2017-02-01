Governor Wike hails SWAN at 53

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has felicitated with the leadership and members of the Sports q Association of Nigeria (SWAN) on the 53rd Anniversary of the association.

Governor Wike lauded SWAN for her contributions to the development of sports in the country through professional reportage of sporting events and sports personalities.

The governor urged SWAN to sustain its contributions to the development of sports in the country.

He assured SWAN leadership and members that the Rivers State Government will continue to support the association.

Simeon Nwakaudu,

Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media.

31st January, 2017.