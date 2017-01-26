Governor Wike flags off the construction of Edeoha-Ikata-Ochigba-Ozocha road

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has flagged off the completion of the Edeoha-Ikata-Ochigba-Ozocha road, pledging that Ekpeye-land will experience unprecedented development now that peace has returned to the area.

Performing the flag off the construction of the road on thursday, Governor Wike said that the contract was awarded in fulfilment of his promise to former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon Chibodum Nwuche.

He informed that the immediate past APC administration in the state had abandoned the road project because Rt Hon Chibodum Nwuche was working with him at the time.

Governor Wike said: “Though Chibodum Nwuche has moved to another political party, I am bound by my promise, hence I am here to flag off the construction of the road “.

He informed that the contractor will mobilise to site on Monday as the State Government has released funds for the road project.

The governor charged the people of the area to cooperate with the contractor by providing a peaceful environment for the contractor to deliver his work as scheduled.

According to him, the road will be commissioned among the Jubilee projects for the 50th anniversary of the state.

In his remarks, member representing Ahoada East Constituency 2, Mr Ehie Edison said that the road will create access to 21 communities in the constituency.

He noted that the people of the area are grateful that Governor Wike has kept his promise, pledging that his support base in Ekpeye-land will remain strong.

Also on Thursday, Governor Wike inspected ongoing construction of Rumuokoro Market and Bus Station, Port Harcourt Pleasure Park and the State Ecumenical Centre.

He expressed satisfaction with the pace of work in the project sites.

The governor was accompanied on the project inspection by PDP Chieftain, Chief Sergeant Awuse and Chairman of Rivers State Civil Service Commission, Chief Oris Onyiri.

Simeon Nwakaudu,

Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media.

26th January, 2017.