Thursday , 26 January 2017
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike (m), Chairman of Rivers State Civil Service Commission, Chief Oris Onyiri  (2nd R), Mr Cyril Dum Wite (r) and Migel Morris , State Ecumenical Site Supervisor during the Governor's inspection  of the ongoing construction of the Ecumenical Centre on Thursday. 

Governor Wike flags off the construction of Edeoha-Ikata-Ochigba-Ozocha road

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike  (m), PDP  Chieftain, Chief Sergeant Awuse (r) and Chairman of Rivers State Civil Service Commission, Chief Oris Onyiri (l) during the inspection of theongoing construction of Port Harcourt Pleasure Park on Thursday
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike  (m) , Member representing Ahoada East Constituency 2, Mr Ehie Edison (r) and Chief Cassidy Ikegbidi during the flag off the construction of Edeoha-Ikata-Ochigba-Ozocha road on Thursday.

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has flagged off the completion of the Edeoha-Ikata-Ochigba-Ozocha road, pledging that Ekpeye-land will experience  unprecedented development  now that peace has returned to the area.

Performing the flag off the construction  of  the  road on thursday, Governor Wike  said that the contract was awarded in fulfilment  of his promise to former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon Chibodum Nwuche.

He informed that the immediate  past APC administration  in the state had abandoned the road project because Rt Hon Chibodum Nwuche was working with  him at the time.

Governor Wike said: “Though Chibodum Nwuche has moved to  another political party, I am bound by my promise, hence I  am here to flag off the construction of the road “.

He informed  that the contractor  will mobilise to site on Monday as the State Government  has released  funds for the road project.

The governor  charged the people of the area to cooperate with the contractor by providing a peaceful  environment  for the contractor  to  deliver his work as scheduled.

According to him, the road will be commissioned  among the Jubilee  projects for the 50th anniversary of the state.

In his remarks, member  representing Ahoada East Constituency 2, Mr Ehie Edison said that  the  road will  create access to 21 communities  in the constituency.

He noted that  the people of the area are grateful  that  Governor Wike  has  kept his promise, pledging  that his support base in Ekpeye-land will remain  strong.

Also on Thursday, Governor Wike  inspected ongoing  construction of Rumuokoro Market and Bus Station, Port Harcourt Pleasure Park and the State Ecumenical Centre.

He expressed satisfaction  with the pace of work in the project sites.

The governor  was accompanied  on the  project inspection by PDP Chieftain, Chief Sergeant Awuse and Chairman of Rivers State Civil Service Commission, Chief Oris Onyiri.

Simeon Nwakaudu,
Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media.
26th January, 2017.

AmarSim Associations Development Consultants

