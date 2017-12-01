Governor Wike flags off Christmas Season in Rivers State 

Saturday , 2 December 2017
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has flagged off the Christmas season in the state with the official lighting of the Christmas Tree at the Port Harcourt Pleasure Park.

 

The governor performed the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Friday in the company of Western Tourists and indigenous fun seekers.

 

Governor Wike expressed happiness that the Port Harcourt Pleasure Park has become an international destination for tourism and relaxation.

 

He said: “What we have done today is to flag off the celebration of Christmas, the birth of Our Saviour, Jesus Christ.  All through this month, international tourists and our people will gather here to celebrate the salvation of Humanity.

 

“I am impressed with the number of international tourists  who are gathered here. I am happy with  the way this facility has turned  out. We are celebrating in an atmosphere of security, peace and love”.

 

He said the Christmas Lighting and fireworks were specifically designed to introduce a unique  form of celebration  in the  state.

 

The governor said all through the month of December, several entertainment programmes  would be hosted at the Port Harcourt Pleasure Park.

 

He urged people from all over the world to troop to Rivers State to enjoy a unique  Christmas Season packaged for their enjoyment.

 

Simeon Nwakaudu,

 

Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media.

 

1st December, 2017.

 

