GOVERNOR WIKE EXPLAINS WHY HE DISSOLVED RIVERS STATE EXECUTIVE COUNCIL 

R-L: Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, Former FirstLady Dame Patience Jonathan and Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Mr Ikuinyi Ibani during the Election Thanksgiving Service in honour of the Majority Whip of the Rivers State House of Assembly at St Martin's Anglican Church, Ogu on Sunday.

L-R: Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Mr Ikuinyi Ibani and Majority Whip, Mr Evans Bipi during the Election Thanksgiving Service in honour of the Majority Whip of the Rivers State House of Assembly at St Martin’s Anglican Church, Ogu on Sunday.

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has explained that the dissolution of the State Executive Council was done in consultation with the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party  (PDP) in the state. 

Speaking during the Election Thanksgiving Service in honour of the Majority Whip of the Rivers State House of Assembly at St Martin’s Anglican Church, Ogu on Sunday, Governor Wike said that the dissolution  was done to rejig the machinery of government to move the  state forward.

He said: “This is when you know  those who are loyal  and those  who are not loyal. There  is no crack in government.  We are working together. The  dissolution  was done in consultation with the leadership of PDP  in the state.

“You must work with those who are loyal.  Those who are  not loyal will be shown the way  out. Those who are loyal will come back.  When you are going into another dispensation, you have to put things in order”.

The governor said that the dissolution of the State Executive Council was done  at the appropriate  time, saying that most states have already  dissolved  their respective  Executive Councils.

“In government, there are those hungry  to come in and those hungry to go. If you are a political appointee, you must expect any eventuality “, he said. 

The governor said that  the administration  will continue  to deliver  on its promises  to people.

He particularly  lauded the Majority Whip of the Rivers House of Assembly, Mr Evans Bipi for his unwavering loyalty  at the beginning of the struggle for the enthronement of a New Rivers State. 

The governor said: “When people never  gave us hope, Evans Bipi was reliable.  Bipi is a very loyal and committed person. Bipi is among the first group of supporters that  we had”.

He thanked the people of Ogu/Bolo for supporting  Evans Bipi all through the rerun elections in the area.

He directed the contractors handling the rehabilitation of schools in Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area to speed up work. 

In his remarks, Majority Whip of the Rivers State House of Assembly , Mr Evans Bipi assured Governor Wike  of the support of the people of Ogu/Bolo.

The event was graced by Former Members of the Rivers State Executive Council, religious leaders and Caretaker Committee Chairmen. 

Simeon Nwakaudu,
Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media. 
25th June, 2017.

