Governor Wike decries politics of under-development by some Rivers politicians

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has decried the politics of under-development being promoted by some politicians from the state, saying that he will remain committed to develop the state despite plots to distract him.

Speaking while commissioning the

Rukpokwu –Aluu Road and Rumuokoro Market and Park in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area on Thursday, Governor Wike said Rivers people must take note of those who are bent on frustrating development in the state.

The two projects were billed to be commissioned by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo. The Acting President had earlier commissioned two roads before leaving for Abuja.

Governor Wike said: “They are annoyed that our projects are being commissioned. Their anger will not stop us from delivering projects for our people.

“We wrote to the Acting President to visit Rivers State to commission a number of projects on the 19th July, 2017. We got a response that due to his crowded schedule that day was not feasible. They gave us 27th July. The advance team came in yesterday and said there is also the commissioning of Indorama.

“I heard on the radio that the other party wrote the Acting President saying that the commissioning of projects make us shine. They have forgotten that we shine because God is with us and the numerous projects that we execute for our people “.

At the Rukpokwu-Aluu road, the governor told the people that during the campaign he made two promises to the people , which he has fulfilled.

The governor urged the Market Women trading along the Rumuokoro road to stop as they are expected to begin using the market.

Governor Wike also asked the members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers to desist from picking passengers on the road and start using the park in the market.

He said: “Now that we have opened the market, nobody should trade on the roadside. Nobody should pick passengers on the road. Henceforth we will take action against those who flout this order. ”

Simeon Nwakaudu,

Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media.

27th July, 2017.