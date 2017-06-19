Governor Wike declares commitment to the delivery of projects

Monday , 19 June 2017
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has declared that his administration will continue to deliver projects that will improve  the living condition of the Rivers People. 

In a live interview  on Rhythm FM PortHarcourt on Monday, Governor Wike assured the people that he will never disappoint them.

The governor said that he will never make empty promises  to the people because  his administration is built on transparency, accountability and commitment  to the welfare of the people.

The governor described as unfortunate  the statements  made by the immediate past governor of Rivers State, Mr Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi on projects and programmes across the state.

He said: “It is unfortunate that someone  who was celebrating his 52nd Birthday would tell Rivers people what is not correct. The immediate past administration abandoned projects by previous administrations.  But we chose to complete projects that they abandoned.  We completed all the projects  that will positively  impact the lives of our people.

“We inherited N14.7billion as salaries and pensions from the Amaechi administration, which we cleared. N23.2billion loan from Zenith Bank  was also inherited and cleared by us. Another agriculture loan obtained by that administration was cleared by my administration “.

On the abandoned projects inherited by his administration, Governor Wike informed  that contrary to claims by Amaechi, his administration paid the contractors  N6billion to complete the Epirikom-Rumuolumeni Road which was awarded in 2012 at the cost of N10.3billion. He said that road was less than 25 percent completed at the time his administration took over. 

He said that  the  Nkpogu Bridges was awarded by the  immediate past administration, but were not constructed because of  a dispute between the contractor and that administration.  He stressed that his administration  inherited the contractors, negotiated  and paid the contractors  for the bridges, which have been delivered and commissioned.

The governor said that Amaechi merely returned to the state  to launder his image, in view of the collapsed APC  structure in the state.

He pointed out that the administration  paid for and completed the abandoned  Ozuoba-Ogbogoro-Rumuolumini Road and is already working on the abandoned Garrison-Trans Amadi -Elelenwo which will be completed in December. 

He also  stated that the administration is working on the Elelenwo -Akpajo road and Ochigba road in Ahoada East Local Government Area, which was abandoned by the previous administration due to political consideration. 

Governor Wike  said that his administration initiated  new projects that have  impacted  the lives of the people, positively. 

He listed the 42 roads in Diobu, roads in Borikiri, Ogbunabali Internal Roads, Isiokpo Internal Roads, Elele-Alimini internal roads, Omoku Internal Roads, Igwuruta-Chokocho road, Chokocho-Rumukrusi road, Ulakwo II-Afara-Nihi Road, Eneka-Rukpokwu road, Rukpokwu-Aluu among other road projects. 

The governor added that his administration has revived  the state’s secondary healthcare sector by totally rehabilitating  13 General Hospitals, while over 300 primary schools are being renovated and equipped under the state universal basic education programme. 

Governor Wike explained: “His (Amaechi) anger is that I  have been given  the name , Mr Projects.  I came to serve the people.  You are comparing your eight years with my two years”

He said that the former governor ran a morally bankrupt  administration, which extorted money from commissioners and local government areas  through his wife.

“When I was chief of staff to Amaechi, all LGA chairmen and Commissioners were paying N3m and N2m respectively to Amaechi’s wife monthly.

“‘My Academic background cannot be compared with that of Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi, I have never had a poor grade. I went to Universityof Port Harcourt , where I studied  Political Science. I went to Rivers State University , where I studied  law. I went to Law School and  I came out successfully’.

He said that the administration  has improved security  through  the funding of the operations of security agencies and the regular  payment  of  monthly allowances. He informed that his administration inherited  six months unpaid monthly allowances  to security agencies, which has been cleared.

The governor said that APC  is dead in Rivers and the plot to use security agencies to rig in 2019 will not work as the people will resist any form of electoral robbery.

He explained  that the administration is addressing environmental sanitation challenges as part of its urban renewal programme. 

Simeon Nwakaudu,
Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media. 
19th June, 2017.

