Governor Wike declares commitment to sustained projects delivery 

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has challenged the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to present their best performing states of the party for a peer review against Rivers State.

Speaking while commissioning 10 Internal Roads constructed by his administration in Ogbunabali area of Port Harcourt on Friday, Governor Wike said that Rivers State is the centre of fast delivery of pro-people projects in the country.

He said: “I challenge them (APC) to bring their states for a peer review against Rivers State. Let them attempt to do the projects we are doing in the state.

“Here in Rivers State, we are no longer talking about payment of salaries. We have gone beyond that level. We are busy working,talking about the delivery of different types of projects”.

The governor said that the administration has a covenant with the people of Rivers State, which is the platform upon which he delivers projects to the people.

“Whatever they say, we shall continue to do what is right. All we require is prayer from the people”, he said.

He informed that contract has been awarded for the construction of additional roads in the area and the erection of street lights on all the constructed roads.

The governor appealed to the people to continue supporting his administration for sustained development.

Permanent secretary of the Ministry of Works, Mr James Enebeli said the ten roads in Ogbunabali have improved the economy of the area.

Spokesman for the Ogbunabali community, Chief Ogbam Ojima commended Governor Wike for the renewal of the area.

Caretaker Committee Chairman of Port Harcourt City Local Government Area, Mr Charles Orlu assured the governor that the people of the area will continue to support his administration.

Simeon Nwakaudu,

Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media.

28th July, 2017.