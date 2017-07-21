Governor Wike assures Christian community of sustained projects delivery 

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has assured the Christian community that he will sustain the delivery of democracy dividends in the state.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by the Archbishop of Anglican Niger Delta Province; Most Rev Ignatius Kattey at the Government House Port Harcourt on Friday, Governor Wike said he will never disappoint Christians in his service to the state.

He said: “We will never disappoint Christians. I will continue deliver quality projects that will improve the living condition of the people.

“We will continue to complete projects inherited from previous administrations, as long as such projects will impact positively on the lives of the people.

“Part of the problem we have are the number of abandoned projects, which are scattered everywhere. When you complete a project, someone comes up to say that project was 99percent completed, such criticisms will not deter us”.

The governor reiterated that he will continue to partner with the church. He said that the church helped to enthrone the administration through prayers and unflinching support.

“Whatever promise I have made to the church will be fulfilled”, he said.

The governor said that he will meet with Christian leaders to fashion out ways to put the State Ecumenical Centre to regular use.

Earlier, the Archbishop of Niger Delta Province, Most Rev Ignatius Kattey commended the governor for his achievements over the last two years .

“We commend the governor for his achievements. We are proud of your landmark achievements. I want to thank the Governor for his statesmanship in governance.

“There is no gainsaying that the governor has performed creditably despite the financial situation in the country”, Kattey said.

Simeon Nwakaudu,

Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor,

Electronic Media.

21st July, 2017.