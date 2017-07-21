Governor Wike assures Christian community of sustained projects delivery 

Friday , 21 July 2017
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has assured the Christian community that he will sustain the delivery of democracy dividends in the state. 

Speaking during a courtesy visit by the Archbishop of Anglican  Niger Delta Province; Most Rev Ignatius Kattey at the Government House Port Harcourt on Friday, Governor Wike said he will never disappoint Christians in his service to the state. 

He said: “We will never disappoint  Christians. I will continue deliver  quality projects  that will improve the living condition of the people. 

“We will continue to complete projects inherited from previous administrations, as long as such projects will impact positively  on the lives of the people. 

“Part of the problem we have are the number of abandoned projects, which are scattered  everywhere.  When you  complete a project, someone  comes up to say that  project was 99percent completed, such criticisms will not deter us”.

The  governor  reiterated that he will  continue to partner with the church. He said that  the church helped to  enthrone the  administration through  prayers and  unflinching  support. 

“Whatever promise I have made to the church will be fulfilled”, he said.

The governor said that he will  meet with Christian leaders  to fashion out ways to put the State Ecumenical Centre to regular use.

Earlier, the Archbishop of Niger Delta Province, Most Rev Ignatius Kattey commended the governor for his achievements over the last two years  .

“We commend the governor for his achievements. We are proud of your landmark achievements.  I want to thank  the Governor for his statesmanship  in governance. 

“There is no gainsaying that the governor has performed creditably despite  the financial situation in the country”, Kattey said.

Simeon Nwakaudu,

Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor,

Electronic Media. 

21st July, 2017.

