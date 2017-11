Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has approved the appointment of Mr Paulinus Nsirim as a Permanent Secretary in the Government of Rivers State.

A statement by Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor on Electronic Media said that Mr Paulinus Nsirim would be sworn-in by the Rivers State Governor on Monday, 20th November, 2017 at the Executive Council Chamber of the Government House, Port Harcourt by 11am.