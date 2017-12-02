Governor Wike accuses agents of the APC Federal Government of de-marketing Rivers State 

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has declared that deliberate efforts by agents of the APC Federal Government to de-market Rivers State are counter-productive to the interest of the nation.

Speaking at a state dinner organised for the contestants of Miss University Africa Beauty Pageant on Friday at the Government House Port Harcourt, Governor Wike regretted the unnecessary acts of sabotage by agents of the APC Federal Government when it comes to hosting national and international events in the state.

He said: “If you de-market Rivers State that produces the wealth of the country, then you are de-marketing Nigeria.

“The fear they have is because we are delivering, while they are not performing. They don’t want the world to see the transformation taking place here”.

He specifically cited the efforts made to stop the African Wrestling Championship from holding in the state and the plots to stop the Minister of Sports from participating in the just concluded Governor Wike National Wrestling Championship.

He said that Rivers State is open to investors as his administration has created the enabling environment for businesses to thrive.

“We are willing to partner with investors in the areas of agriculture, skills development and other key areas”, he said.

The governor noted that the contestants of the Beauty Pageant from the 54 countries of Africa are the greatest marketers of Rivers State as they will continue to promote the state long after the competition.

While urging the contestants to also focus on education, Governor Wike said women have the capacity to compete in all human endeavours. He said under no circumstances should women beg for placements as they have the requirements to struggle and win political and economic contests.

Earlier, the Coordinator of Miss University Africa Beauty Pageant, Mr Taylor Nazzal said the pageant will project Rivers State positively to the entire continent.

He lauded Governor Wike for creating unity in diversity by hosting African Queens from the 54 countries.

Speaking on behalf of diplomats, Namibian Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr. Peingeondjabi T. Shipoh, said that all African Missions in the country will join Governor Wike in developing the state through the invitation of key investors.

Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Sir Kenneth Kobani in a remark said that Rivers State is witnessing rapid growth because of the leadership of Governor Wike and the right investments his administration has made in peace and security.

The night was laced with traditional dances, comedy and contemporary music.

The Wife of the Rivers State Governor, Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike led the African Queens for dinner, while toasts were said for the contestants, Rivers State and Nigeria.

Simeon Nwakaudu,

Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media.

1st December, 2017.