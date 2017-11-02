Governor Ikpeazu moves to arrest perennial erosion problem at Umuda Isingwu Umuahia 

Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has moved to arrest the seemingly intractable gully erosion challenge at Umuda Isingwu in Umuahia North LGA of Abia State.

Hartland construction company, a division of Setraco Limited, today officially commenced erosion control works to save the community where eminent economist, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, is married.

The erosion control effort, which was flagged off by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, is a collaborative effort between the Abia State Government and Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP). The state has already paid needed counterpart funds for the project with those expected to be affected by the work financially compensated.

Speaking at the project flag off event held at a nearby primary school which was hitherto threatened by the rampaging gully erosion, Governor Ikpeazu expressed happiness that finally the project is taking off and with an A-rated contractor that will ensure that the work is done according to specification and completed within 20 months .

“If we fail to do this today, homes, schools, farmlands and churches will be seriously affected by this natural menace and we cannot afford that.”-Governor Ikpeazu

It will be recalled that another A-rated construction company, Arab Contractors, is already working along Aba road in Umuahia alongside other road projects around the state capital embarked on by the Ikpeazu administration.