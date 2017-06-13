Governor Bello Blames Dino Melaye For Lokoja Violence

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has blamed Senator Dino Melaye for the violence that resulted in the death of a student of the state polytechnic in Lokoja on Monday.

At least two people were feared killed on Monday when gunmen attacked Senator Melaye, while he was addressing his supporters in front of the institution.

While the Senator said to be unhurt, a student identified as Saka Saidu, was confirmed killed.

Reacting to the incident, the governor accused the Senator, who represents Kogi West, of orchestrating “political violence” and “needless crisis” in the state.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Petra Akinti Onyegbule, Governor Bello called on young people to avoid becoming cheap tools for politicians, stressing that their lives are precious.

The statement said the governor called on the people, youths and students of Kogi to remain calm, law-abiding and refrain from taking laws into their hands “in the face of the imminent threat to their lives and security”, whilst assuring them of their continued safety in the State.

Governor Bello, who described the incident as unfortunate also called on Senator Melaye to avoid plunging the state into “needless political violence and security” and respect the rights of his constituents to exercise their constitutional obligations.

Also, the governor questioned the attitude of the police towards the situation in the state.

According to the statement, Governor Bello said the State Government had petitioned the Presidency and the Inspector General of Police in January of 2017 on the likelihood of such an outbreak of violence.

He, therefore, wondered why no action was taken and called on the authorities to expedite action on the petition to ensure there is no repeat of the unfortunate incident.