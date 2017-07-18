GOVERNMENT SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT

Our attention has been drawn to the criminal activities of some fraudsters on Facebook using the name of the Wife of the Rivers State Governor, Her Excellency, Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike .

For the avoidance of doubt, Her Excellency, Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike does not engage in any form of business interactions on Facebook or any other social media platform for that matter.

Members of the public are advised to disregard requests by these fraudsters using unverified Facebook accounts to request payment to fraudulent accounts in the name of Her Excellency, the Wife of the Rivers State Governor.

Specifically, members of the public should report any further fraudulent request for any business transactions in the name of Her Excellency, Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike to the Police, as the Police have been briefed to prosecute those involved in these fraudulent online activities.

This telephone number: 08033753045 being circulated by the fraudsters has no link with Her Excellency, Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike. Members of the public should therefore disregard the number.

Security agencies have been directed to take appropriate actions to bring the fraudsters to book.

Simeon Nwakaudu,

Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media.

18th July, 2017.