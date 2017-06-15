GOVERNMENT SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMEMT

The Sole Administrator, Rivers State Waste Management Agency, Bro Felix Obuah, will today Thursday, June 15, 2017 at 12noon prompt, at the Conference Hall of Rivers State Waste Management Agency, meet with all Chief Executive Officers of Service Providing Companies doing business with the Agency.

The meeting is crucial and mandatory for all the concerned companies and officers to attend.

The Sole Administrator of Rivers State Waste Management Agency, Bro Felix Obuah cautions all chief executives of the service providing companies to endeavour to attend the meeting as failure to honour this invitation will not be taken kindly.

Signed:

Jerry Needam

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to

Bro. Felix Obuah, Sole Administrator,

Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA).