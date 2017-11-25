Government begins new minimum wage negotiations

Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Employment said this at an intensive Conciliatory meeting with the leadership of ASUU, Minister of Education, among others on Friday in Abuja.

The Federal Government has raised a 30-man national tripartite committee to begin negotiation for a fresh national minimum wage.

It will be inaugurated on Monday, November 27, 2017 at Council Chambers, Aso Rock Presidential Villa, State House, Abuja.

The committee, led by a former Permanent Secretary, Mrs. Amal Pepple, draws membership from the public sector, (federal and state governments) and the private sector made up of the largest private employer group, the Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA), Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce Industry Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) and Nigerian Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (NASME).

Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, is deputy chairman, Richard Egbule, who is the chairman of the National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission, would serve as secretary.

Other members include: Udo Udo Udoma, the Minister, Budget and Planning; Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun; and Head of Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita.

The Governors’ Forum is represented by Governor Rauf Aregbesola, Osun State (South West); Rochas Okorocha, Imo State (South East); Hassan Dankwambo, Gombe State (North East); Nyesom Wike, Rivers State (South South); Simon Lalong, Plateau State (North Central); Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, Kebbi State (North West); and A.B. Okauru, Esq., DG, NGF (Observer).

Trade unions are represented by President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Ayuba Wabba, Peters Adeyemi, Kiri Mohammed, Amechi Asugwuni, and Peter Ozo-Eson.

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) is represented by Bobboi Bala Kaigama, Sunday Olusoji Salako, Alade Bashir Alade and the President of Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), Igwe Achese.

The employers are represented by the Director General, Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA), Segun Oshinowo; Timothy Olawale (NECA); Chuma Nwankwo (NECA); Mrs. Olubunmi Adekoje (NECA), among others.