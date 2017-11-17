GOV. WIKE WINS NEW TELEGRAPH MAN OF THE YEAR AWARD

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, CON has won the New Telegraph Newspaper Man of The Year 2017 Award. This was conveyed in a letter to the Governor which stated that the formal presentation of the award will be done on 25th November, 2017 in Lagos.

Giving reasons for the choice of the Governor for the award, the Managing Director and Editor In Chief of the paper Mrs Funke Egbemode said it was in recognition of the Governor’s outstanding achievements and activities in office as adjudged by the panel of judges who subjected the candidates to a thorough scrutiny.

In particular, the Governor’s rising profile in the management of state resources, projects execution, massive construction of roads, renovation of general hospitals and schools in the state etc are some of the considerations that placed Rivers State at the top in the stiff competition.

Meanwhile, the State Governor His Excellency Nyesom Wike CON has accepted the award and promised to do more for the people of Rivers State.

Emma Okah

Hon Commissioner for Information and Communications

Rivers State