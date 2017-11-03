GOV. WIKE VISITS FINANCIAL TIMES OF LONDON, SECURES PARTNERSHIP IN PROMOTING INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES IN RIVERS STATE

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, CON, GSSRS, today led a delegation of top government functionaries to the Financial Times of London. The Governor during the visit opened talks and secured the partnership of the world’s leading business publication in both promoting the Rivers State’s brand and her investment opportunities on the global stage.

Governor Wike was received on arrival at Financial Times’ headquarters in London by Mr. Mark Carwardine, Commercial Director, Africa and The Middle East and Larry Kenny, Sales Manager for Africa and the Middle East.

Governor Wike during the visit sought and received the Partnership of the Financial Times of London in driving business opportunities in Rivers State. He also used the opportunity of the visit to ask for greater spot-light on Nigeria, due to the failing nature of her democracy, which according to him was undermining development and investment opportunities in the country.

“Another area of our interest has to do with the survival of democracy in Nigeria. We can’t talk about investment when we don’t have democracy. Investments can only thrive when institutions are strengthened and not weakened. We believe that with what is happening in Nigeria today, if people don’t speak out, democracy may not survive,” the Governor added.

While acknowledging the political challenges of Nigeria, Mr. Mark Carwardine in his response, thanked the Governor for his visit and assured him of Financial Times’ collaboration with the Rivers State Government in promoting its investment opportunities and brand.

Governor Wike and the visiting delegation after their meeting were led on a tour of the corporate headquarters of the organization in Southwark Bridge, London.

Members of the Governor’s delegation were Chief Emmanuel Anyanwu, Elder Statesman, The Hon. Ken Chikere, Member of the Federal House of Representatives, Hon. Betty Apiafi, Member of the Federal House of Representatives, Dr. Tammy Danagogo, Former Minister of Sports, Barr. Emma Okah, Rivers State Commissioner of Information, Dr. A. J. Beredugo, Executive Assistant to the Governor and Mrs. Dornu Kobara, Renowned Journalist.

Oraye St. Franklyn

Senior Special Assistant to Governor,

Social Media.