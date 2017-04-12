Gov Wike To Receive First Batch Of 8,000 APC Decampees To PDP, Thursday In PH

…As Rivers PDP Set To Accommodate More Members

The Chairman, Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Bro Felix Obuah says all is now set for the grand reception of first batch of over 8,000 prominent decampees from the All Progressives Congress, APC, to the PDP by the Rivers State Governor and leader of the Party in the State, His Excellency, Chief Nyesom Wike, on Thursday, April 13, 2017.

The event scheduled to take place at the popular Sharks Stadium, Port Harcourt, is also expected to be used to officially declare open a Welcome Back Registration Exercise for all returning APC members and leaders, as well as fresh members into the PDP fold in the State, the Party Chairman, Obuah disclosed.

Bro. Obuah explained that the past weeks have been overwhelmingly busy and heartwarming for the party in attending to the daily influx of decampees from the APC to the PDP, having been fed up with the deceit and abandonment by the dictator in the party in the State, Rotimi Amaechi and his allies.

The Rivers State PDP Chairman elucidated that as a responsible and caring party, the PDP has thought it wise to properly honour and acknowledge the home-coming of the once deceived brothers and sisters, who have now realized that the PDP is the party with human face, and through which the State and our collective interests can be realized.

It is in the light of this that the PDP invites the good people of the State and the doubting Thomases to come and witness this great event, to put to rest the insinuation and claim that APC members are not moving in droves to the victorious party, the PDP. This is also to celebrate the applaudable feat by members and leaders of the PDP under its current leadership, in providing the development the State and the people need.

Bro Obuah further disclosed that the PDP has put in place logistics and all necessary arrangement to take care of the continued defections of members of the APC to the PDP, and that the official launch of the exercise will be part of the highlights of Thursday event as put together by the party, among whom is the former Chief Political Strategist to former Governor Rotimi Amaechi and the Rivers State All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Emeh Glory Emeh, and other chieftains of the party.

It would be recalled that since after the defection of Chief Emeh from the APC, more leaders and faithful of the party have joined suit, following what they described as the success and development efforts of the indefatigable Governor Nyesom Wike, popularly called ‘Mr. Projects’.

Among those to be officially received by the leader of the Party and Governor of Rivers State are the tactician, Chief Emeh Glory Emeh, the over 200 former councilors of the APC, former Commissioner for Culture under Rotimi Amaechi, Sunny Nwokoro, APC leader in ONELGA, Merino Okiraija, former chairman of Emohua LGA, Bob Okala, APC leader in ASALGA, Hon. Orolosama Amachree, the over 1500 APC members in Asalga, who have pitched their tent with the PDP in the State and thousands of other APC members who have joined the PDP during the period.

We hope to receive more decampees from the APC in the coming days, Obuah expressed optimism.

Signed:

Jerry Needam

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity

To The State PDP Chairman, Bro. Felix Obuah

Wednesday, April 12, 2017.