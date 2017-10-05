Gov Wike approves bursary payment for students

Sequel to the suspension of the proposed peaceful demonstration last week, l am pleased to inform all Rivers students across the Nation that the Governor, His Excellency Chief Barr. E. N. Wike CON, has graciously approved the process of payment of bursary with verification starting almost immediately.

This position of Governor was made available to us when the Honourable commissioner for education Hon. Tamunosisi Gogo Jaja, called all the home school chapter presidents and secretaries for an emergency meeting his office today.

I have therefore directed all chapters to immediately start registration of eligible Rivers students who are entitled to receive the bursary.

The process should be expedited so that we can all be happy for it.

You can listen to news tomorrow to further clear your doubt.

I urge all Rivers students to visit their local chapters from Tuesday next week to pick up the bursary form.

Thank you very much for believing us, as we continue to deliver purposeful leadership to you.

Long Live Rivers State!

Long live Rivers State students!!

Long live NURSS!!!

Sign:

Comr. Patrick Ogbuehi,

NURSS National President.