Gov Geidam Condemns Threat To Igbos, Calls For Unity

The Yobe State Governor, Ibrahim Geidam has described the threat to Igbos by some northern youth groups as unfortunate, unlawful and unwarranted.

In a statement from his director of press, Abdullahi Bego, Governor Geidam noted that the Igbos have a right that was fully guaranteed by the Nigerian Constitution to live in any part of the country like other Nigerians.

“As a multi-ethnic, multi-religious and multicultural society, part of our nation’s strength lies in the diversity of its people, it is what has moved every successful nation forward. The Igbos, like the people of other ethnicities, have lived and engaged peacefully with their neighbours,” he said.

The governor assured the Igbos and other citizens from various part of the country residing in Yobe State of their safety as they carry on their legitimate businesses.

“Yobe State Government, therefore, assures them that it will not allow anyone to intimidate or threaten them and will use the full resources of law enforcement to see to that. We strongly believe in a Nigeria in which all its people live peacefully with one another, a country where political disagreements are settled not through threats and violent conduct but through dialogue and give-and-take,” the statement read.

Governor Geidam reminded youths in the North and in every part of the country that as tomorrow’s leaders, they have a responsibility and a stake to contribute to the peace and stability of the nation.

He also urged political and community leaders in every part of the country to be responsive to guide the youths to responsible conduct and speak against violence.

“It is through peace and unity, and not division and disunity that our dream of a better, more prosperous Nigeria will come true,” he said.