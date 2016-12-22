Go After Your Men, INEC Not Wike – PDP Tells IGP Idris

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has called on the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Ibrahim Idris to stop dissipating energy on the alleged audio record of Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, and focus on police and INEC’s alleged manipulation of votes at the recent rerun legislative election in the state.

The call is coming from the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, who described as sarcastic the decision of the IGP to constitute a panel of investigation for the purported ‘threatening phone call’ by Wike.

He said Idris should rather seek solution to all the video evidences of the killings and hijacking of electoral materials by the police and other security agencies with some INEC officials during the Re-run Elections.

Adeyeye also urged the IGP to bring to book all those seen in videos committing electoral offenses.

He said, “It’s suspicious and dangerous for the IGP to overlook these breaches of the Nigerian Constitution and the Electoral Act by his men. Nigerians are waiting eagerly for the actions or inactions of the Police in this regard.”