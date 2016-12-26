Fraudulent INEC Professor

Monday , 26 December 2016
December 26, 2016 featured post, News 1 Views

By Vincent Obadofin

This is the professor in-charge of elections in Nigeria. He is professor Mahmood Yakubu
He introduced the most controversial elections in the history of Nigeria in 56years.

The professor champions waves of inconclusive elections and the most fraudulent elections ever in Nigeria.

Most unfortunately, he uses Soldiers and police as errand boys of the ruling party, to snatch ballot boxes and kill non-cooperating party agents and INEC officials!!!

In two year, Mahmood Lawal has deliberately refused to organize a single credible election befitting a so called anti-corruption government.
This has done a lot to rubbish the drama of Buhari’s over-celebrated anti-corruption crusade.

This enemy of democracy must be sacked in 2017.
