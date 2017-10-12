FRAUD OF THE CENTURY: VICE PRESIDENT OSINBAJO FLAGS OFF BODO-BONNY ROAD WHICH IS ALREADY UNDER CONSTRUCTION

This is the Bodo-Bonny road already under construction. The immediate past Jobathan administration executed the road constract to this level. It was included in the 2015 budget for continuous funding, but the APC Federal Government abandoned it.

Analysts are surprised that President Buhari through the Vice President is flagging off a road which is already under construction. To make matters worse, they have awarded the road to another constractor and are starting construction work from Bonny.

The Jonathan administration started solid work at Bodo, which progressed satisfactorily. Many are shocked at the fraud of the Buhari administration and the use of Vice President Osinbajo to perpetrate such.

Seeing is believing.