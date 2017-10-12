FRAUD OF THE CENTURY: VICE PRESIDENT OSINBAJO FLAGS OFF BODO-BONNY ROAD WHICH IS ALREADY UNDER CONSTRUCTION

Thursday , 12 October 2017
October 12, 2017

This is the Bodo-Bonny road already under construction.  The immediate past Jobathan administration  executed the road constract to this  level. It was included in the 2015 budget for continuous  funding, but  the APC Federal Government abandoned it.
Analysts are surprised  that President Buhari  through the Vice President is flagging  off  a road  which is already  under construction.  To  make matters worse, they  have awarded  the road  to another constractor and are starting  construction work from Bonny.
The Jonathan administration  started solid work at Bodo, which  progressed satisfactorily. Many are shocked at the fraud of the Buhari administration and the use of Vice President Osinbajo to perpetrate such.
Seeing is believing.
