Frank Edoho Confirms Exit From ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire

TV show host Frank Edoho will no longer host ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’ after 13 years of putting people in the hot seat.

The presenter confirmed his exit in a tweet.

This comes after the new sponsor Airoplay took over the show.

The sponsors say the take home price will be reduced from 10 to five million Naira.

The new season of the show is expected to air on September 3, 2017, with a new host