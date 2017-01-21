Former President Jonathan Visits Obasanjo In Ogun State

Nigeria’s immediate past president, Goodluck Jonathan, on Friday visited another former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, at his residence in Ibogun town, Ogun State, Southwest Nigeria.

Dr Jonathan arrived at Ibogun at noon and was received by community leaders, members of the Ibogun community

The meeting between the two past leaders held behind closed-door lasted for about an hour.

Although the outcome was not made public, there are reporters that it may not be unconnected with move to resolve their differences

The leaders, as a sign of a better relationship took a walk together round the neighbourhood

Speaking on behalf of Dr Jonathan, the former Minister of Special Duties who was part of his entourage appreciated Mr Obasanjo for extending his hand of fellowship to the delegation

He also commended the exemplary leadership of Obasanjo which he said had continued to shape the political fortunes of Nigeria.

In his response, Mr Obasanjo appreciated Jonathan and the team for their visit, describing it as a great feat.