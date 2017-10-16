Monday , 16 October 2017
Representative of Rivers State Governor and Secretary to Rivers State Government, Sir Kenneth Kobani (in blue) with others inspecting food exhibitions during the World Food Day celebration in Port Harcourt on Monday

Food Production: Rivers Government to encourage 20,000 youths with loans  

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has declared that  his administration will encourage  youths to embrace agriculture through the provision of necessary  loan facilities.
Speaking  during the celebration  of this year’s World Food Day  in Port Harcourt on Monday, Governor Wike said that his administration is partnering  with the Central Bank of Nigeria  (CBN) to ensure that 10,000 youths between the ages of 18 and 35 access the agriculture loans.
Represented by the Secretary to the  Rivers State Government, Sir Kenneth Kobani, the governor noted that another 10,000 youths  will be empowered through a partnership arrangement  with Siat Nigeria Limited.
He said: “As a government, we will continue to encourage our people to go into agriculture and exploit the  opportunities  of agriculture.
“We will continue to support ventures and give facilities to our youths  for agricultural purposes.  This is to ensure that  farming is made  profitable  across the state “.
The  governor said that the more Rivers people are able to reap the benefits of Agriculture, the better for the state.
“Agriculture alone can employ more people than any other business. The oil industry is nowhere near  the agricultural sector.  Agriculture has the capacity  to employ millions.
“What we are doing is to reduce the dependency on oil for the  sustenance of our economy.  The potentials  of agriculture  in Rivers State are infinite”, Governor Wike said.
The governor said that his administration will continue to work with farmers to ensure that  the state enjoys the required food security.
“No country  in the world becomes great without feeding her people “, he said.
In an address, Rivers State Agriculture Commissioner, Mr Iheanyichukwu Nwaorgu said that  the partnership between the Rivers State Government and CBN will focus on two key areas –palm produce and fishery.
He said the 10,000 youths  who will receive the loan facility  on this programme will focus on the  two areas.
The World Food Day celebration witnessed the mass exhibition of food by farmers from the 23 Local Government Areas of the state.
Simeon Nwakaudu,
Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media.
16th October, 2017.
AmarSim Associations Development Consultants

