Flood: Chidoka Commiserates With Victims

…Urges Multi-Sectoral Intervention

Former Aviation Minister, Chief Osita Chidoka has commiserated with victims of the current flooding challenge in the country, especially families of those who lost their lives in the disaster now ravaging some states.

Chidoka, who is presently running for the governorship of Anambra state on the platform of the United Progressive Party (UPP) notes that it is disheartening to see Nigerians dying, being displaced and their belongings destroyed in the flood, particularly at this trying time in our national life.

The former Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) notes that the situation calls for a concerted multisectoral approach and stronger synergy among government agencies and corporate concerns, so as to forestall a repeat of the 2012 devastating experience.

He posits that though the flood-causing rainfalls are natural phenomena, the adverse effect on lives and property can be extensively mitigated if adequate measures are taken at the right time.

He therefore calls for greater collaborations in areas of monitoring, public education and information sharing; clearing of water channels and drainages, evacuation of persons from flood areas as well as assistance to victims and affected communities.

Finally, Chief Chidoka commends the spirit of brotherly love exhibited by Nigerians towards their neighbors affected by the flood as well as the on-going efforts by government agencies in handling the current challenge.

Signed:

Ikechukwu Okafor

Media Assistant To Chief Osita Chidoka OFR, NPOM