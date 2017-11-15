Finally Buhari Met His Igbo Friends

By George Onmonya Daniel

The last time President Buhari wore an Igbo regalia was during the Presidential campaign in 2015. And wearing this now on his visit to Ebonyi State, his first visit to Igbo land since he became president, tells me he has declared his intention to run for 2019. This is the attempt to woo the Igbos he has completely neglected and relegated to the background since he entered Aso Rock, the Igbos that he informed press in the US that he wouldn’t favour compared to those who voted for him and it was reflected in his earlier and later appointments. This is the man all clad in Igbo attire waving and smiling.

With the Igbo political class, Baba is Baba, but it is clear that the Igbo masses are disenchanted with him. He should know that, but our leaders don’t know these things. When yo have hired crowd cheering you everywhere you and people around you telling you only what you want to hear, you definitely will he hearing a lot of bullshit and believing it as facts. Our leaders are mostly victims of the reality created around them by the people around them and they make sure they don’t see reality as it is.

So Baba is in Igbo land doing his thing, professing his love for one Nigeria and talking taking development to Igbo land. Well, the Igbos know better. That’s all it is to say on this.