  FG To Release N350bn For Capital Projects

The Federal Government plans to release a total of 350 billion Naira for capital projects across the country.

 
Speaking at the public presentation of the 2017 Appropriation Act in Abuja, the Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun said this will address the infrastructural needs in the country.

Mrs Adeosun also said other capital releases will follow afterwards to allow for the needed development.

Just few weeks ago, vice president, Yemi Osinbajo assented to the 2017 budget making it an act of the law.

