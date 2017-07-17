FG suspends former acting NHIS boss, eight others

Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole has suspended the former acting Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Mr. Olufemi Akingbade alongside seven other staff of the scheme.

In a statement signed by the Director of Media and Publicity, Mrs. Blade Akinola the action of the minister is to ensure an uninterrupted investigation of all the petitions against them.

The Acting Executive Secretary of National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Mr. Attahiru Ibrahim has also been directed to ensure the immediate implementation of the suspension order.

The statement reads: “In furtherance to the activities of the investigative panel of inquiry and the desire to have an uninterrupted and robust investigation of all petitions at the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), including Security reports on Maladministration and Mismanagement by officials of the Agency, the Honourable Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac F. Adewole has approved the suspension of the following officers, in order to pave way for thorough investigation