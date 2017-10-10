Tuesday , 10 October 2017
FG names Abdul-Akaba Sumaila, Sole Administrator Ajaokuta Steel Complex

October 10, 2017

The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has announced the appointment of Engr. Abdul-Akaba Sumaila, as the Acting Sole Administrator of the Ajaokuta Steel Complex.
A statement signed by Olayinka Oyebode, Special Assistant on Media to the Minister of Mines and Steel Development says Sumaila replaces Mr Joseph Isah, who retired from the civil service last month, having attained the mandatory 35 years in service.
A trained engineer and project manager, Sumaila is a fellow of the Nigerian Society of Engineers. He was until his appointment, a Senior Advisor, Government Relations with Shell Petroleum Development Company.
He holds a Bachelor of Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, from the University of Ilorin, Ilorin, Nigeria and a Masters in Business Administration (MBA) from Business School Netherlands (BSN).
The appointment takes immediate effect.
(DAILY POST)
  1. Samuel Orji Okorocha
    October 10, 2017 at 7:01 pm

    Another northern appointment, and some one will tell me Nigeria is one…

