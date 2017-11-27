FG is not serious about the clean up of Ogoniland says Governor Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has declared that the Federal Government is not serious about the clean-up of Ogoniland.

The governor stated that for now, the Ogoni clean up programme remains a political project aimed at attaining political mileage.

Speaking when he granted audience to the Senate Committee on Environment on Investigative visit to Ogoniland, Governor Wike said that the people of Rivers State are tired of procrastination in relation to the execution of the clean up.

He said: “The Federal Government is not serious about the clean up of Ogoniland. We are tired of telling our people that the project will start next year.

“Let it not be a political project. Look at the North East, a commission was established and $1Billion released. “.

He said that the devastation of Ogoniland has impoverished the people by destroying their farmlands and fishing waters.

He regretted that as a state that produces the wealth of the nation, Rivers State has no single motorable Federal Road.

Commenting on the soot, Governor Wike stated that it is a fallout of oil pollution, stressing that people are suffering the health hazards.

Earlier, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Environment, Senator Oluremi Tinubu said that the committee was on an oversight visit to ascertain the level of environmental degradation in Ogoniland.

She said that the committee will draw attention to the environmental challenges facing the Ogoni people ..

Senator Tinubu said: “We are concerned about these issues. We will use face masks when we get to the location. Face masks will draw attention to the message to world on the essence of the clean up “.

Simeon Nwakaudu,

Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media.