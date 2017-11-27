Monday , 27 November 2017
Home / featured post / FG is not serious about the clean up of Ogoniland says Governor Wike   
L-R: Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, Senator Foster Ogola, Senator Magnus Abe and Chairman of the Senate Committee on Environment, Senator Oluremi Tinubu during the visit of the Senate Committee on Environment on Investigative visit to Ogoniland at the Government House Port Harcourt on Monday.

FG is not serious about the clean up of Ogoniland says Governor Wike   

November 27, 2017 featured post, Politics 40 Views

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has declared that the Federal Government is not serious about the clean-up of Ogoniland.
The governor stated that for now, the Ogoni clean up programme remains a political project aimed at attaining political mileage.
Speaking when he granted audience to the Senate Committee on Environment on Investigative visit to Ogoniland, Governor Wike said that the people of Rivers State are tired of procrastination in relation to the execution of the clean up.
He said: “The Federal Government is not serious about the clean up of Ogoniland.  We are tired of telling  our people that the project will start next year.
“Let it not be a political project.  Look at the North East, a commission was established and $1Billion released. “.
He said that  the devastation  of Ogoniland has impoverished  the people by destroying their farmlands and fishing waters.
He regretted that as a  state that produces the wealth of the nation, Rivers State has no single motorable Federal Road.
Commenting on the soot, Governor Wike stated that it is a fallout  of oil pollution, stressing that people are suffering the health  hazards.
Earlier, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Environment, Senator Oluremi Tinubu said that  the committee was on an oversight visit to ascertain the level of environmental degradation in Ogoniland.
She said that the committee will draw attention to the environmental challenges facing the Ogoni people ..
Senator Tinubu  said: “We are concerned about these issues. We will use face masks when we get to  the location. Face masks  will draw attention to the message to world  on the essence of the clean up “.
Simeon Nwakaudu,
Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media.
27th November, 2017.
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike , Chairman of Senate Committee on Environment, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi and Senator Magnus Abe
during the visit of the Senate Committee on Environment on Investigative visit to Ogoniland at the Government House Port Harcourt on Monday.
L-R: Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, Senator Foster Ogola, Senator Magnus Abe and Chairman of the Senate Committee on Environment, Senator Oluremi Tinubu during the visit of the Senate Committee on Environment on Investigative visit to Ogoniland at the Government House Port Harcourt on Monday.
AmarSim Associations Development Consultants

Check Also

Atiku meets North-East PDP, says Buhari dividing Nigeria along ethnic, religious lines 

FORMER Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has slammed  President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration over what he alleged …

9 comments

  1. Hakeem Rosemary
    Hakeem Rosemary
    November 27, 2017 at 1:53 pm

    Twinkas twinkas
    Is still paying
    I got assisted with my account
    And received payment afterwards
    Contact Mr ayomide on 07084149305 for help
    If your account has not been rebranded

    Reply
  2. Ogbuiyi Friday
    Ogbuiyi Friday
    November 27, 2017 at 1:54 pm

    Buhari is doing propaganda with it

    Reply
  3. Samuel Oladele Layiwola
    Samuel Oladele Layiwola
    November 27, 2017 at 1:55 pm

    They are busy looting the public funds…🔥😭🔥

    Reply
  4. Smart Ololube
    Smart Ololube
    November 27, 2017 at 2:12 pm

    Yes the truth, Mr project

    Reply
  5. Charles Ingreen
    Charles Ingreen
    November 27, 2017 at 2:23 pm

    FG have not done basic things is it Ogoni clean up they will do?

    Reply
  6. Ekanem Bassey
    Ekanem Bassey
    November 27, 2017 at 2:40 pm

    Buhari is evil

    Reply
  7. David Okeke
    David Okeke
    November 27, 2017 at 2:49 pm

    Buhari is father of all corruption and he want to fight corruption, buhari is devil first son

    Reply
  8. Benbiafra Uche
    Benbiafra Uche
    November 27, 2017 at 3:04 pm

    Fool’s, and still believe in one miserable hell contraption zoo called nigeria????

    Reply
  9. Daniel Egbu
    Daniel Egbu
    November 27, 2017 at 4:03 pm

    CLEANSE UR HEALTH TODAY NATURALLY.
    We Have Herbal products that Cures Any long time infection,Fibroid,Std, Staph Aureus, Breast Cancer,Fat and tummy slim, body odour, Ulcer, Diabetes,Mouth Odour,Vagina Tightening, H.b.p,Herpes, Hepatitus,Infertility,Cancer,quick ejaculation,lowsperm,toilet infection,
    vagina discharge,Teeth problem,POSTRATE,
    Many more e.t.c.
    Our Products is safe to use & we ship to anywhere you are located.
    Danstoof solutions contact. 08034124640 , 07056663481,
    Have you been diagnosed with Fibroid, infertility, Stroke, diabetes, staphylococcus, eye problems, pile, stubborn infection, blocked fallopian Tubes, weak Erection ,breast Cancer,Herpes,Hepatitis,Fat and tummy slim, Ulcer, Diabetes,Mouth Odour,Vagina Tightening,H.b.p Infertility, Cancer,quick ejaculation,lowsperm,toilet infection,vagina discharge,Teeth prostrate cancer ,Many more e.t.c. it is tested and guaranteed . We have lots of testimonies.
    Our Products is safe to use & we ship to anywhere you are located.
    Danstoof solutions contact. Whatsapp or call us on 08034124640 , 07056663481

    NOW REPAIR YOUR BODY FROM INFECTIONS
    We Have Herbal products that Cures Any long time infection,Fibroid,Std, Staph Aureus, Breast Cancer,Herpes,Hepatitus,Fat and tummy slim, Ulcer, Diabetes,Mouth Odour,Vagina Tightening,H.b.p Infertility, PROSTRATE, Cancer,quick ejaculation,lowsperm,toilet infection,vagina discharge,Teeth problem,Many more e.t.c.
    Our Products is safe to use & we ship to anywhere you are located.
    Danstoof solutions contact. 08034124640 , 07056663481,q

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© 2017 ScanNews Nigeria. All Rights Reserved