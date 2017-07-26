FEMI FANI KAYODE MEDIA WAR WITH ROCHAS OKOROCHA: LESSONS TO BE LEARNT!!!!

DEAR NDI IMO!!!

The highly publicized statement of Fani Femi Kayode remains the greatest endorsement of my revelations on Governor Rochas Okorocha and his purported accomplishments and irreconcilable background and education and exposure and experience!!!! The elegance of the statement is ” gbagam”; very commendable and responsible!!!

And further, in the statement, Femi Fani Kayode acknowledged the academic excellence of the Imo people as well as their resilience and industry and sense of worth, but went on to query how such a character like Rochas Okorocha could be their Governor in the 21st century!!! And this special remark on the people and their Governor, including his style of governance and administration, should have been the preoccupation of every Imo person!!! The ” njakiri” on the governor and the people calls for responsible introspection and sober reflection by everyone without political biases!!!

And why is it that almost every social media player from Imo State has struggled to identify with the insult on the governor? It’s absolutely political!!! We are only activists and crusaders and critics and commentators when the challenges are different at or on our supposed or imaginary political enemy or political camp!!!! And this is wrong anyway!!!

Imo State belongs to the generation next, and the docility and sycophancy of the youth in “anything in my camp ” is acceptable and good, would ruin ourselves and our collective future!!! Let’s rise up in unity and togetherness and strength of purpose and faithfulness to ask certain fundamental questions on our future together and institutionalize our demand for generational transfer of political power and leadership!!! Think today and now, O ‘ Imo State Youth and Writers!!!

However, no matter how beautiful and elegant we try to justify the statement of Femi Fani Kayode, he discreetly and remotely insulted every citizen of Imo State by the elaborate dissection of Governor Rochas Okorocha, who by crook or fate ,is and remains the number one citizen of the state as it’s Governor!!! This yet again, calls for greater introspection and sober reflection on how and why and when Imo State got to the level of a Governor like Rochas Okorocha!!!

Though a calculated personal attack on Governor Rochas Okorocha, the people of Imo State are the greatest casualties in the destroying and damaging statement as published,and widely too!!! Every responsible citizen of Imo State therefore, should not celebrate, but reflect on the circumstances, inquiring on how best to wrestle political and economic power and control and leadership from Governor in order to enthrone godliness in the administration of the state as well as verifiable good govenance therefrom!!!

Everyone desirous of public office or elected position should be impeccable in integrity, sound in character, developed in education and with verifiable track records in personal development, including relevant political and administrative experience and exposure. The era of concocting certificates and / or mouthing empty academic and political claims are over like the writing of election results in the homes or offices of the established political leaders and operators and politicians in Nigeria, and especially in Imo State. By 2019, the political slogan and refrain would be ” operation rig and die ” , where people shall be elected on merit from the primaries of the various political parties to the main election. Let everyone take notice, therefore!!!

And as always, let truth prevail!!!!

BARR. OKONJI, TEMPLE.

ABUJA, NIGERIA.

JULY 26,2017.