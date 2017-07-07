Female Kidnapper Burnt To Death In Ikorodu

A suspected female kidnapper was burnt to death in Ikorodu earlier Tuesday. According to reports, a man selling meat and an Aboki selling fruits at Allinson Junction, close to United High School, Ikorodu raised alarm after the 40-year-old woman who was acting like a mad person suddenly went to a corner to receive a phone call.

They approached her for questioning, and when she couldn’t tell them who she was, they handed her over to the Local Vigilante Office. On getting there, she was interrogated by the Deputy Chairman of the vigilante group. There they found on her an iPhone 7, a juju ring, and a list that contains descriptions of children (age range, prices and height) in her bag.

She confessed that she came from Isolo, Lagos, that she didn’t come alone and that her other accomplice fled immediately she was caught.

The Vigilantes called the police to take the suspect away, but before the police arrived, a mob that had already gathered were calling for her head. They were demanding for Jungle Justice to be carried out on her.

As the Vigilantes couldn’t handle the crowd, they took it upon themselves to take her to the police station. Unfortunately, the crowd were too many for them to control.

She was later beaten and burnt to death with her bag containing the list and juju ring.