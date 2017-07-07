Federal Govt To Address Clamour For Restructuring Soon – Osinbajo

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo said on Thursday that the Federal Government would soon come out with policies to address the clamour by Nigerians for the restructuring of the country.

Osinbajo made the disclosure at the presentation and launch of a book titled: Nigeria: “The Restructuring Controversy” in Abuja.

He was represented by his Special Adviser on Political Matters, Senator Babafemi Ojudu.

Osinbajo said that all the debates on the restructuring of the country by Nigerians were being noted by the Federal Government.

“We are looking at all contributions made by Nigerians across the country.

“Very soon we will come out with policies to address the call for restructuring of the country.”

The acting president warned that the Federal Government would not tolerate any act, capable of causing disaffection among the various ethnic groups in the country.

He urged Nigerians to be committed and loyal to the cause of the country, stressing that separation was not the answer to the country’s challenges.

“It is in our interest as a nation to continue to dialogue for the unity and peace of the country.

“Equity, fairness and justice can only be achieved under a peaceful atmosphere. We must not do those things that will turn us against each other.”

Osinbajo said that government was working assiduously to ensure that all