FCTA set to demolish Mrs Jonathan’s Jabi Property.

Terhemen Abua.

Property said to belong to Nigeria’s former first lady, Patience Jonathan is being marked for demolition on order of the Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA.

The property is located opposite the National Health Insurance Scheme NHIS, headquarters in Jabi.

The Development Control department under the Abuja Metropolitan Management Council which gave reasons for the planned demolition, said the multi-billion naira property is situated on a green area; a contravention of development control laws in the FCT.

A director who commented on the planned demolition in confidence said, “We have served them notice to stop further development of the property and produce necessary approvals within six days before resuming work, failure to do which, we will be left with no option but to remove the whole property” .

He stressed, “that place is a green area, and the property on it looks like a hotel. And you can image the deceit there, the signboard outside the property indicates that it is a foundation or an NGO home (Aruera Reachout Foundation/Women for Change and Development Initiative), but the real property inside is something else” .

The Director insisted that all structures that contravened the development guidelines would be removed irrespective of the position of their owners in the society, advising the highly placed in Nigeria to set example by abiding to the laws of the land.

When contacted to seek further clearance of the said property, the security personnel manning the building declined comments.

