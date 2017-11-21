Tuesday , 21 November 2017
FCTA set to demolish Mrs Jonathan’s Jabi Property.

November 21, 2017 featured post, News 122 Views

Terhemen Abua.
Property said to belong to Nigeria’s former first lady, Patience Jonathan is being marked for demolition on order of the Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA.
The property is located opposite the National Health Insurance Scheme NHIS, headquarters in Jabi.
The Development Control department under the Abuja Metropolitan Management Council which gave reasons for the planned demolition, said the multi-billion naira property is situated on a green area; a contravention of development control laws in the FCT.
A director who commented on the planned demolition in confidence said, “We have served them notice to stop further development of the property and produce necessary approvals within six days before resuming work, failure to do which, we will be left with no option but to remove the whole property” .
He stressed, “that place is a green area, and the property on it looks like a hotel. And you can image the deceit there, the signboard outside the property indicates that it is a foundation or an NGO home (Aruera Reachout Foundation/Women for Change and Development Initiative), but the real property inside is something else” .
The Director insisted that all structures that contravened the development guidelines would be removed irrespective of the position of their owners in the society, advising the highly placed in Nigeria to set example by abiding to the laws of the land.
When contacted to seek further clearance of the said property, the security personnel manning the building declined comments.
credit: vanguard
35 comments

  1. Casa Blanca
    Casa Blanca
    November 21, 2017 at 1:08 pm

    When we tell you that you are Hausa Fulani slaves no matter the height you attain in British Nigeria headed by Sokoto caliphate, you think we are joking.

    First Goodluck Jonathan was chased out of Aso Rock. His house was literarily destroyed and looted.

    Patience Jonathan account was frozen. Now her property is set for demolition.

    Now tell me if all of you Niger Delta and Igbos clamouring for one Nigeria are not domesticated slaves?

    The truth is your slave masters don’t care who you are.

    Tompolo’s father was killed like a nobody and nothing happened.

    Ifeanyi Uba despite his wealth was in EFCC underground cell until IPOB started fighting for his release.

    The earlier all of you join the struggle for restoration of Biafra, the better for you efulefus.

    Reply
  7. Ahmed Mamuda
    Ahmed Mamuda
    November 21, 2017 at 1:25 pm

    Reply
  8. Rabilu Abdullahi Ngw
    Rabilu Abdullahi Ngw
    November 21, 2017 at 1:41 pm

    Bringbackourmoney

    Reply
  9. Abijo Akeem Adeniyi
    Abijo Akeem Adeniyi
    November 21, 2017 at 1:54 pm

    Hallelujah!!!

    Reply
  10. Adikwu Dickson Adakonye
    Adikwu Dickson Adakonye
    November 21, 2017 at 2:00 pm

    For what?

    Reply
  11. Engr Chidozie Michaels
    Engr Chidozie Michaels
    November 21, 2017 at 2:06 pm

    This administration of liars wants to die because of patience Jonathan, why her?

    Reply
  12. Hakeem Rosemary
    Hakeem Rosemary
    November 21, 2017 at 2:18 pm

    Reply
  13. Ikenna Ikeri
    Ikenna Ikeri
    November 21, 2017 at 2:36 pm

    They’re really mad

    Reply
  14. Ibrahim A Wochiko
    Ibrahim A Wochiko
    November 21, 2017 at 2:46 pm

    And so fuking what?

    Reply
  15. Ezekwonna Ogechukwu
    Ezekwonna Ogechukwu
    November 21, 2017 at 2:50 pm

    They can’t do it

    Reply
  16. Victor Douglas
    Victor Douglas
    November 21, 2017 at 3:05 pm

    These set of wicked and clueless people in government can try it

    Reply
  17. Ekene Udensi
    Ekene Udensi
    November 21, 2017 at 3:17 pm

    APC is a poisonous failed govt of buhari…..

    Reply
  18. Titus Asuk-enim
    Titus Asuk-enim
    November 21, 2017 at 3:29 pm

    Witch hunt carried too far. This is pure hatred.

    Reply
  19. Okocha Micheallyon
    Okocha Micheallyon
    November 21, 2017 at 3:57 pm

    Already Niger delta boy dey provoke.

    Reply
  20. Lawal Ibrahim Bakuru
    Lawal Ibrahim Bakuru
    November 21, 2017 at 4:22 pm

    Diz mad woman still exist? Ehhhhyaah! Long time to hear special grammar from her.

    Reply
  21. Eddie Obot
    Eddie Obot
    November 21, 2017 at 4:29 pm

    Even Buhari’s terror and cruelty shall surely come to an end one day.

    Reply
  22. Lyn Ironbar
    Lyn Ironbar
    November 21, 2017 at 4:36 pm

    Why all the hate on her??? Same Karma caterpillar will visit you all soonest

    Reply
  23. Bashiru Abubakar
    Bashiru Abubakar
    November 21, 2017 at 4:40 pm

    Very ,we need breeding land for our cows, thief and wife of athief

    Reply
  24. Sam Wisdom
    Sam Wisdom
    November 21, 2017 at 5:35 pm

    Reply
  25. Ibhakhomun Julius Papilojay
    Ibhakhomun Julius Papilojay
    November 21, 2017 at 6:12 pm

    The northern cows wud soon be caged.

    Reply

