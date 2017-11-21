FCTA set to demolish Mrs Jonathan’s Jabi Property.

Terhemen Abua.
Property said to belong to Nigeria’s former first lady, Patience Jonathan is being marked for demolition on order of the Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA.
The property is located opposite the National Health Insurance Scheme NHIS, headquarters in Jabi.
The Development Control department under the Abuja Metropolitan Management Council which gave reasons for the planned demolition, said the multi-billion naira property is situated on a green area; a contravention of development control laws in the FCT.
A director who commented on the planned demolition in confidence said, “We have served them notice to stop further development of the property and produce necessary approvals within six days before resuming work, failure to do which, we will be left with no option but to remove the whole property” .
He stressed, “that place is a green area, and the property on it looks like a hotel. And you can image the deceit there, the signboard outside the property indicates that it is a foundation or an NGO home (Aruera Reachout Foundation/Women for Change and Development Initiative), but the real property inside is something else” .
The Director insisted that all structures that contravened the development guidelines would be removed irrespective of the position of their owners in the society, advising the highly placed in Nigeria to set example by abiding to the laws of the land.
When contacted to seek further clearance of the said property, the security personnel manning the building declined comments.
When we tell you that you are Hausa Fulani slaves no matter the height you attain in British Nigeria headed by Sokoto caliphate, you think we are joking.
First Goodluck Jonathan was chased out of Aso Rock. His house was literarily destroyed and looted.
Patience Jonathan account was frozen. Now her property is set for demolition.
Now tell me if all of you Niger Delta and Igbos clamouring for one Nigeria are not domesticated slaves?
The truth is your slave masters don’t care who you are.
Tompolo’s father was killed like a nobody and nothing happened.
Ifeanyi Uba despite his wealth was in EFCC underground cell until IPOB started fighting for his release.
The earlier all of you join the struggle for restoration of Biafra, the better for you efulefus.
Keep telling them…
pay back time for what. dud she do that to anyone
Don’t worry when you call it pay back time it means buhari family should be ready there own time will come again
Payback will continue till Nigeria is no more,soldier go,soldier come, barracks remain.
Bringbackourmoney
Money from cow or tomatoes
Ewu
From SugarCane
Hallelujah!!!
Saying hallelujah doesn’t mean the family is still not better than your family till the end of this life. Think of yourself okay
Thank you @ tunde
Tunde Tunde, you can go and jump into Atlantic Ocean wit your family if you feel aggrieved wt my comment.
For what?
This administration of liars wants to die because of patience Jonathan, why her?
They’re really mad
And so fuking what?
They can’t do it
These set of wicked and clueless people in government can try it
APC is a poisonous failed govt of buhari…..
Witch hunt carried too far. This is pure hatred.
Already Niger delta boy dey provoke.
Diz mad woman still exist? Ehhhhyaah! Long time to hear special grammar from her.
Even Buhari’s terror and cruelty shall surely come to an end one day.
Why all the hate on her??? Same Karma caterpillar will visit you all soonest
Very ,we need breeding land for our cows, thief and wife of athief
The northern cows wud soon be caged.