Fayose condemns EFCC invasion of Sun Newspapers

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has condemned in strong terms today’s invasion of Sun Newspapers publishing house by armed men of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), saying; “It should now be clear to all Nigerians that the country is under the siege of tyranny.”

The governor, who spoke through his Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, said Nigerians should remember that he warned that no one will be spared by the time the tyranny of the President Muhammadu Buhari led All Progressives Congress (APC) government turned full-blown.

The governor said he was particularly miffed that the imposed EFCC Acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu chose to use the commission to settle personal scores with The Sun Newspapers, having threatened to sue the newspaper outfit over its report on a property allegedly traced to his (Magu)wife.

“Nigerians, especially the media should remember that when they started with the DSS invasion of Akwa-Ibom State government house and later the Ekiti State House of Assembly, I warned then that no one will be spared eventually.

“When they invaded judges residences in the night and arrest them like terrorists, I also warned that the media will be next.

“By invading Sun Newspapers today and holding the staff hostage for hours, it is clear that the EFCC under Magu has become a monster that is capable of consuming the rights of Nigerians to freedom of expression.

“It is sad that after experiencing democracy for 18 years, the media in Nigeria is again being visited with the kind of tyranny witnessed under the military.

“It has therefore become necessary that Nigerians, irrespective of their political parties must rise in condemning today’s invasion of Sun Newspapers.

“The media must also rise against this EFCC tyranny and particularly in solidarity with Sun Newspapers because it is The Sun Newspapers today, no one knows which media organisation will be next,” Governor Fayose said.