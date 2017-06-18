Fathers Day: Governor Wike urges fathers to be agents of peace

Sunday , 18 June 2017
June 18, 2017

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has felicitated with Fathers  on the occasion of Fathers Day, urging them to be agents of peace, discipline, uprightness and development. 

In a message on the celebration of the 2017 Fathers Day, Governor Wike advised fathers  to work with mothers  to build homes that will contribute meaningfully to the growth of the state and humanity. 

He charged fathers to be worthy role models to their children, pointing  out that their role remains critical to the peace and development of the state. 

The governor assured  all families in the state that his administration will continue to implement projects and programmes that will empower them to cater for the needs of their children. 

He appealed to fathers to use the occasion of the 2017 Fathers Day to re-dedicate themselves  as fathers, meditate on the significance  of their paternal duties and strengthen  their family structures for the sake of their children. 

He said as a father himself, he will continue to live an exemplary life that will serve as an encouragement  to other fathers in the state. 

Simeon Nwakaudu,
Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media  .
18th June, 2017.

