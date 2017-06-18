FATHER’S DAY CELEBRATIONS: 18TH JUNE, 2017

Father’s Day is celebrated worldwide to recognize the contributions that fathers and father figures make to the lives of their children and wards. This day also celebrates the uniqueness of paternal bonds and the influence of fathers in every society.

Although Father’s Day is celebrated on a variety of dates worldwide but many countries (including our country Nigeria), observe this day every third Sunday in June.

Father’s Day complements Mother’s Day, which signifies the fact that parental role is highly revered and appreciated globally.

Today’s celebration is usually spiced up with mothers, children or wards cooking special delicacies for fathers, presenting them with gifts either in cash or kind, sending them goodwill messages to honour and appreciate them for their selfless sacrifices and love.

The role of fathers both in the family and the society at large cannot be over emphasized. They are the pillars of the family and also, central to the emotional and psychological well-being of their children. Fathers are capable caretakers and disciplinarians of the home.

Research has shown that a father’s love, support and assistance in a child’s upbringing helps to build the child’s cognitive and social development, as well as his/her self esteem, mental health and emotional stability, thereby making such child successful and useful to the society.

Thus, if a father is abusive, violent and controlling, those will be the patterns his children especially his sons, will imitate and emulate.

I earnestly appeal to all fathers to continue to live up to their paternal responsibilities, whilst I urge all those at loggerheads with their fathers, to use this season to make amends so as to attain the biblical blessings of long life, whenever we honour our fathers.

I wish all worthy fathers within and outside our dear Rivers State, a happy and blessed Father’s Day Celebrations!

God bless and keep you and your families.

From Her Excellency,

Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike,

The Wife of His Excellency,

Ezenwo Nyesom Wike CON.

The Governor of Rivers State.