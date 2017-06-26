Fashola lying, refused to spend a kobo on Second Niger Bridge in 2016 budget- NASS

The House of Representatives has said that the Minister of Works, Housing and Power, Mr. Babatunde Fashola peddled “inaccuracies, misleading and calculated mischief” about the 2017 budget, maintaining that Fashola’s ministry did not spend a kobo on the Second Niger Bridge in the 2016 budget as was allocated to his ministry then.

Similarly, the Senate, on Saturday, also warned Fashola to desist from spreading falsehood on the 2017 Budget with with regards to projects under his ministry. In a news conference on Saturday in Abuja, Chairman Committee on Media and Publicity in the lower chambers, Rep. Abdulrazak Namdas, said that the minister’s statement tended to blackmail the National Assembly and set it on a collision with the executive. He said that the minister was fixated on matters of power rather than issues that would benefit Nigerians. According to Namdas, there was an obvious attempt to blackmail the National Assembly, paint it as an irresponsible institution, one not concerned with the welfare of the people. Fashola He said that because part of funds allocated to Second Niger Bridge in 2016 was returned at the end of the year, the national assembly reduced allocation to the project in the 2017 Budget by N5 billion. Namdas said that the deduction was applied to fund other projects in the South-East, and left N7 billion for the Second Niger Bridge. “The truth is that in the 2016 Budget, N12 billion was appropriated for the Second Niger Bridge but not a kobo was spent by the ministry. Not a kobo was spent and the money was returned. “The ministry could not provide the Committees of the National Assembly with evidence of an agreement on the Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) or a contract for the Second Niger Bridge,’’ he said. Namdas said that the legislature also queried an omnibus allocation of N20 billion in the ministry’s budget whose details were not provided by the minister. He explained that it would have been irresponsible of the lawmakers to appropriate funds that were not tied to specific projects, adding that for doing so, “we incurred the wrath of the ‘almighty minister’”. He reiterated that the national assembly had powers in Sections, 4, 59, 80 and 81 of the 1999 Constitution (Amended) to amend the budget estimates submitted by the executive. Namdas said that the decision to redistribute the projects proposed by the ministry was in order to ensure even spread of projects across geo-political zones, which the proposal of the executive failed to do.