Fani-Kayode Blasts NNPC GMD, Baru, Over Response on Kachikwu’s Memo

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has described the assertion by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC on the award of contract as a lie.
The former minister said the “assertion that major NNPC contracts do not have to be approved by the NNPC Board of Directors is erroneous and disingenuous.
“Baru lied!
“House nigger” Kachikwu was not even granted audience by “masser” last Friday. He only got as far as the Villa aides! What did he expect?”
Femi Fani-Kayode
@realFFK
On Monday, the NNPC in a statement following President Muhammadu Buhari’s order, asserted that the corporation principles and processes do not allow the GMD to get contract approval from the Minister of State for Petroleum for awarding of crude contracts which was part of Dr. Ibe Kachikwu’s allegation against the oil company head.
Empty blast that has no effect,if FFK like let him blast morethan Quarry bomb the only people that will sympertise with him are scannews and criminally minded people.
People keep calling him a made man.Its mostly mad men that call truth by its name.
I T T, no be me tokam, na fela tokam.
Fani most talk
That’s hypocrisy!