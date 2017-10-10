Fani-Kayode Blasts NNPC GMD, Baru, Over Response on Kachikwu’s Memo

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has described the assertion by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC on the award of contract as a lie.

The former minister said the “assertion that major NNPC contracts do not have to be approved by the NNPC Board of Directors is erroneous and disingenuous.

“Baru lied!

“House nigger” Kachikwu was not even granted audience by “masser” last Friday. He only got as far as the Villa aides! What did he expect?”

Femi Fani-Kayode

@realFFK