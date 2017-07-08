FAILED NIGERIAN FATHERS ON FATHER’S DAY

By Femi Shodunke

SUNDAY June 18 was the Father’s Day all over the world. I was happy with the love shown to me by my wife and children, as a responsible father. Yes, indeed responsible, with the journey I’ve taken them so far.

BUT while ruminating over this day, I was wondering how has our fathers (rulers, like Awolowo, Azikwe, Balewa, Obasanjo, Babangida, Abacha, Jonathan, etc and presently Buhari and other fathers who have ruled, and are still occupying positions of authorities e.g lawmakers, GMs, MDs, etc of corporations and parastatals) been “good fathers” to us in Nigeria!

AS responsible fathers, these leaders should care for their children and their needs: food, shelter, education, good healthcare, provision of infrastructures, and in all good governance.

FELLOW Nigerians, has our fathers been good to us, particularly since October 1, 1960 when we got independence from Britain? Probably, a few tried, but not enough to sustain us till today.

AND on a father’s day, when the father of the nation, President Muhammadu Buhari, should be in our midst, even if he’s not gonna address us, we could not find him.

THE rotten roles played by some of our past leaders, with many of them as mis-leaders, are parts of the problems in our midst now, that led to our President languishing away on the UK hospital bed, consuming Nigeria’s hard-earned foreign pounds at the detriment of us. These Buhari hospital bills should have been used to make life better for our people in Nigeria, particularly to develop our own hospitals. Or do you think if British Prime Minister May falls sick today, she would be flown to Nigeria or even nearby Germany for treatment? Shame, shame and shame in the land!

ANYWAY, when will you and I be good fathers to not only our children, but fellow Nigerians, particularly when we are elected, or appointed, to be in positions to carry out constitutional responsibilities that will improve the lives of our brothers and sisters?

ON a father’s day, like the one I’m reflecting on, it galls me the conduct of our leaders and shame unto you ‘bad fathers’, particularly our selfish and misdirection (and directionless) mis-rulers, who by their acts (particularly of ginormous corruption), are making lives difficult for our people while they keep amazing ephemeral wealth that they gonna leave behind one day when death will knock on their doors for the final journey of no return.